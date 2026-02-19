Over 3-fold rise in NSE investors from Kerala since Covid period

MUMBAI: In a striking shift in investment habits, Kerala’s presence in the national Stock exchange (NSE) — the country’s largest bourse — has soared to nearly 32 lakh unique investors. this marks a 3.4-fold increase since the Covid era.

As per the latest data, investor registrations from the state have grown ninefold since 2010, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% over the past decade. Since 2021 alone, 20.6 lakh new investors have entered the market.

Notably, women are increasingly shaping Kerala’s investment landscape. their participation has risen from 25.3% in 2022 to 28.1% in 2025 well above the national average of 24.7%.

Ernakulam district tops the chart with 1.7 lakh new investors over the past three years, accounting for 12.2% of Kerala’s additions. thrissur (1.6 lakh) and Malappuram (1.5 lakh) follow closely, while thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have also seen strong growth.

NSE managing director and CeO Ashishkumar Chauhan stressed the exchange’s commitment to safeguarding both investors and companies.