PFI state committee member Moideen Kutty remanded in judicial custody

KOCHI: Moideen Kutty, a state committee member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its alleged weapons training coordinator, has been remanded in judicial custody after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kutty, a native of Valanchery in Malappuram, was picked up by the NIA from Cochin International Airport on Wednesday upon his arrival from the UAE and was produced before the court on Thursday, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Sources said Kutty had allegedly served as a master trainer and conducted weapons training camps across the state for nearly a decade, with more than 100 youths reportedly trained under his supervision.

He had been running a scrap shop in Valanchery but remained in hiding for over three years after the organisation was banned in September 2022, officials said. The NIA also conducted searches at his residence and recovered several incriminating documents during the probe.

According to a press note issued by the NIA, the probe has revealed that the accused had conspired to spread the concept of violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering the country. “PFI had established various Wings & Units, such as 'Reporters Wing', 'Physical and Arms Training Wing' and 'Service Teams', in pursuance of the conspiracy,” the agency said.

“It was further found during investigation that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of Physical Education, Yoga Training etcetera,” the press note added.

The agency said 65 accused have been chargesheeted so far, and further investigation in the case is ongoing.