Plus-I student ends life days after disclosing sexual assault in Kerala's Meppadi

KALPETTA: A Plus-I student who had reported repeated sexual assault has died by suicide, six days after disclosing the abuse during psychiatric counselling. The 16-year-old had attempted to take her life at her residence in Meppadi, Wayanad, on Monday night and was declared dead while ongoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

The girl revealed on February 10 that she had been subjected to continuous assault over the past two years. Based on her statement, the Meppadi police registered a case on February 11 and arrested two accused — a relative and a neighbour — on February 12. She also recorded her statement before a magistrate the following day.

According to the investigation officer, Meppadi SI Royichan, the assaults began in 2024 when the girl was visiting her mother’s house. Her parents had been living separately, and she and her siblings were staying with their father. During one such visit, a relative of her mother allegedly touched her inappropriately. After returning to her father’s house, the girl showed signs of severe mental distress and was undergoing treatment and counselling.