Two Kannur panchayats set the bar for Kerala with 100 per cent biowaste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a model for the rest of Kerala, two grama panchayats – Keezhallur and Peralassery, both in Kannur district – have achieved 100% management of biodegradable waste, marking a major milestone under the state’s decentralised sanitation efforts.

The achievement comes as part of the Local Self Government Department’s ambitious Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, which focuses on strengthening scientific waste management practices across urban and rural local bodies.

After successfully rolling out door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste through Haritha Karma Sena units, the department piloted a project aimed at ensuring 100% source-level management of biodegradable waste. As part of this initiative, 50 grama panchayats and 25 municipalities were selected.

A detailed baseline survey was conducted across these local bodies to identify infrastructural and behavioural gaps. However, after months of sustained efforts, only two panchayats – Keezhallur and Peralassery – have so far achieved the target in full.

Peralassery panchayat president T Suneesh said the milestone was the result of consistent follow up and public engagement. “There are 7,796 households in the panchayat. Based on the survey findings, we distributed around 7,255 ring compost units. While most households adopted the system, about 70 lacked facilities in the last survey. We intensified awareness campaigns and convinced them to implement source-level waste management,” he said.