Vazhachal bird survey: ‘Hornbill paradise’ records 193 bird species

THRISSUR: The Vazhachal bird survey has recorded 198 species, with many hornbill sightings. When compared with the first such documented survey in the region, in 1996, the number of bird species has increased from 136 to 193.

Spread across 372 sqkm, Vazhachal forest division has an abundance of flora and fauna. What makes it unique is the rich biodiversity, even in low-elevation river basins, when is uncommon in the Western Ghats. It is also among the rare forest patches in the country where the three main local species of hornbill -- great hornbill, Malabar pied hornbill and Malabar grey hornbill -- have made their home.

“It was in 2019 that we first conducted an elaborate bird survey in Vazhachal. While climate change and loss of habitat remain a threat to big animals, the number of bird species and other factors indicate that the Vazhachal forests remain a healthy ecosystem. Of the 40 transects, hornbills were observed in 23. In addition, 63 nests of hornbills were spotted with the support of the Kadar tribal people,” Vazhachal divisional forest officer (DFO) Suresh Babu said.

The three-day survey, held from February 13 to 15, involved ornithologists, students of various institutions, and bird enthusiasts.

It shed light on conservation efforts in Vazhachal forest, which hosts 15 animal species endemic to the Western Ghats. The survey covered primary evergreen, semi-evergreen, and moist deciduous forests as well as riparian corridors and plantations.