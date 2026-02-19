Veteran Congress leader K Babu announces retirement from electoral politics

KOCHI: Announcing his retirement from electoral politics, Tripunithura MLA and veteran Congress leader K Babu on Thursday said that he has decided not to contest in the upcoming assembly election.

"The leadership told me to contest in the election. I have made this decision due to personal reasons and health concerns. We have been discussing this with the party leadership. The reason is definitely not the winnability. Also, we have many young leaders in the party," he said, thanking the voters, the public, and the party for their support.

About the candidates' selection in the constituency for the upcoming election, he said that the Congress leadership will decide on the candidates. "The party has strong roots in the constituency, and now it is a winnable seat. The party will choose the right candidate. I have not nominated any candidate. We have many strong leaders. Tripunithura will have a UDF again," Babu, the six-term MLA, said, addressing the media in Kochi.

Meanwhile, amid rumours that he may step away from electoral politics, several names are being discussed as potential UDF candidates for Tripunithura, including actor Ramesh Pisharody, Raju P. Nair, and Deepak Joy.