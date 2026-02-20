Artery forceps found in woman’s abdomen 5 years after surgery at Alappuzha Medical College

ALAPPUZHA: Serious allegations of medical negligence have surfaced against Government Medical College, Alappuzha, after artery forceps were found inside a woman’s abdomen, five years after she underwent surgery at the hospital.
The incident came to light after Usha Joseph, a native of Punnapra, experienced persistent abdominal pain for several years following a surgery performed on May 5, 2021.
She had undergone an operation to remove a uterine fibroid at the medical college hospital in Vandanam. According to Usha and her family, she continued to suffer from recurring abdominal pain after the procedure and has been relying on medication to manage the discomfort.
Despite revisiting the medical college with complaints of pain, she was reportedly informed that the issue was due to kidney stones and was sent back. On Wednesday, an X-Ray examination revealed the presence of a pair of artery forceps inside her abdomen. The examination was conducted at a private laboratory after her symptoms persisted.
Following the revelation, authorities at the MCH have reportedly informed the family that the forceps can be surgically removed on Monday.
However, Usha has expressed fear and reluctance to undergo another surgery at the same hospital, citing the alleged medical negligence.
