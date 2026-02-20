Final voters list for Kerala Assembly election has 2.69 crore electors; 53,229 excluded after SIR hearings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final voters list for the upcoming Assembly election in Kerala, prepared after carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, has 2.69 crore voters. The final electoral roll will be published on Saturday (February 21).

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Rathan U. Kelkar said that of the 2,69,53,644 voters in all, 1,38,27,319 are women, 1,31,26,048 are men and 277 are transgender voters.

The roll has 8.97 lakh voters less than the electoral roll that was updated in October 2025 before carrying out SIR. The roll, before the exercise, had 2.78 crore voters.