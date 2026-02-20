Final voters list for Kerala Assembly election has 2.69 crore electors; 53,229 excluded after SIR hearings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final voters list for the upcoming Assembly election in Kerala, prepared after carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, has 2.69 crore voters. The final electoral roll will be published on Saturday (February 21).
Speaking to the media here on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Rathan U. Kelkar said that of the 2,69,53,644 voters in all, 1,38,27,319 are women, 1,31,26,048 are men and 277 are transgender voters.
The roll has 8.97 lakh voters less than the electoral roll that was updated in October 2025 before carrying out SIR. The roll, before the exercise, had 2.78 crore voters.
Of the 36.88 lakh voters, who were summoned for hearing owing to discrepancies in SIR forms, 53,229 were excluded. Such voters were found to be either dead, had accepted overseas citizenship, shifted residence or were detected as duplicate entries.
Notably, the final voters list, which will be published on Saturday, will have 16.54 lakh voters less than the voters’ list used in Kerala for the local body elections held in December 2025. The list prepared by the State Election Commission for the local body elections had 2,86,07,658 voters.