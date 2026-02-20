Goa beckons as KSRTC eyes new budget tourism offerings

KOCHI: Fancy a trip to Goa? Get ready to pack your bags! Travellers from Kerala will in the immediate future have a cheaper option to visit the tourist paradise.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), buoyed by the success of trial trips to Tamil Nadu conducted as part of its budget tourism project, is now planning to launch tour packages to Goa. According to KSRTC’s budget tourism department sources, the plans will be implemented very soon.

According to an official with the department, the Goa tour packages will be in line with those initiated to destinations such as Rameshwaram and Madurai.

“The decision to expand beyond the state borders was arrived at after we realised that we had most destinations within Kerala more or less covered,” the official told TNIE.

Tour packages to Tamil Nadu were first visualised in 2024. Now, various trial trips have revealed that the prospects are bright, said the official. “Goa is a favourite among Keralites, especially the youth. So, tour packages to the destination will be well-received. As for how much they will cost, no decision has been taken yet,” he added.