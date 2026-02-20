Goa beckons as KSRTC eyes new budget tourism offerings

KOCHI: Fancy a trip to Goa? Get ready to pack your bags! Travellers from Kerala will in the immediate future have a cheaper option to visit the tourist paradise.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), buoyed by the success of trial trips to Tamil Nadu conducted as part of its budget tourism project, is now planning to launch tour packages to Goa. According to KSRTC’s budget tourism department sources, the plans will be implemented very soon.
According to an official with the department, the Goa tour packages will be in line with those initiated to destinations such as Rameshwaram and Madurai.
“The decision to expand beyond the state borders was arrived at after we realised that we had most destinations within Kerala more or less covered,” the official told TNIE.
Tour packages to Tamil Nadu were first visualised in 2024. Now, various trial trips have revealed that the prospects are bright, said the official. “Goa is a favourite among Keralites, especially the youth. So, tour packages to the destination will be well-received. As for how much they will cost, no decision has been taken yet,” he added.
The route and the carriages to be used have also not been finalised, Sunil Kumar, state coordinator, KSRTC (budget tourism), told TNIE.
“The carriages will be the super deluxe buses that are operated for tour packages to distant destinations. As in the case with TN packages, the ones to Goa will see KSRTC holding hands with the Kerala Tourism Development Society (KTDS),” he said.
Highlighting the increasing trend in budget-tourism revenue, Sunil Kumar said, “Over the past three years , the budget tourism initiative has raked in `85 crore. According to data with the KSRTC budget tourism department, a total of 12.4 lakh tourists availed the packages over the same period.”
Some of the well-received packages are those to Munnar and Gavi, he added. Even the Nefertiti sea cruise is doing well. “The depot that is generating the most revenue is Thiruvananthapuram South. Ernakulam comes second,” an official said.
Double-decker for Thrissur
Taking a page from the success of double-decker buses in Ernakulam and Idukki, the corporation is planning to launch one in Thrissur. “The plan will be implemented as and when we receive the vehicle,” the official said.