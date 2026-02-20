In a trailblazing move, Uber drivers’ union steers fight for rights to court

KOCHI: For years, gig workers in India have protested in the streets — switching off online applications, blocking roads, and raising slogans against declining earnings and harsh algorithms.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind move, a group of Uber drivers in Kerala is abandoning the playbook and stepping into the courtroom, challenging the very foundation of gig work in the country.

The Online Taxi Drivers Union (OTDU), representing more than 5,000 Uber drivers in the state, has filed a case before the Industrial Tribunal Court in Thrissur, seeking recognition, fair wages, and basic labour protections from the multinational ride-hailing giant. The next hearing is scheduled for March 3, in what could become a landmark moment for gig workers across India.

“This is the first case of this kind ever moved legally in India,” said Supreme Court advocate T R S Kumar, the union’s legal advisor. “In several countries, similar legal battles have forced Uber to extend labour protections. If the union succeeds, it will be a path-breaking step towards ending exploitative work conditions and securing job protections for gig workers.”

At the heart of the petition is the drivers’ demand for dignity and predictability in an industry driven by opaque algorithms. The union has asked the court to direct Uber to fix a stable wage structure for at least six months, instead of changing earnings formulas every week.

It has also challenged the company’s commission and “hidden charges”, demanding they be capped at 15%, down from the current 25%. Drivers are also seeking a reduction in the mandatory trip acceptance rate from 80 to 70%, arguing that maintaining such levels is unrealistic and punitive.