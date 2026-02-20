Land acquisition for Aluva-Alangad Road widening accelerates

KOCHI: The land acquisition process for the proposed widening of the Aluva - Alangad Road has gained momentum, with authorities completing the public hearing on the rehabilitation and resettlement package for those affected. The hearing, held at the Priyadarshini municipal town hall in Aluva, was part of the acquisition of land along the stretch from Thottakkattukara Junction in Aluva to East Kadungalloor. Of the 57 affected people, 39 attended the session.

Minister P Rajeeve, who was part of the hearing, said, “The follow-up procedures and issuance of the relevant notification under the Land Acquisition Act would be completed in a time-bound manner.”Those who failed to attend the hearing would be given another opportunity, he added.

According to the preliminary assessment, 24 families in Aluva West and 33 families in Kadungalloor have been identified as eligible for benefits under the rehabilitation and resettlement policy. The hearing was overseen by deputy collector (land acquisition) S Regina, who is serving as the administrator for the acquisition process.

Meanwhile, district collector has approved detailed valuation statements (DVS) in 200 cases to facilitate compensation disbursal for affected properties. “The compensation will be distributed after serving individual notices and document verification,” the minister said. The road widening is key to easing traffic congestion along the busy road from Aluva to Alangad.