Not an ‘iota of evidence’ against thantri: Kollam Vigilance Court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a big blow to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Kollam Vigilance Court has ruled that investigators failed to produce “an iota of evidence” to establish a prima facie case against thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

The court had granted bail to the thantri on Wednesday, 41 days after he was arrested by the SIT in the cases registered for theft of gold from the door frames as well as dwarapalaka idols.

The court, in its bail order, said the SIT was unable to establish “any prima facie materials to link the petitioner in the alleged conspiracy by any means”.

It stated that the act of the thantri in not signing the mahazars on May 18, 2019, and July 20, 2019, would destroy the entire case of the SIT regarding criminal conspiracy. The mahazars were prepared after the gilded sheets from the door frames and dwarapalaka idols were removed and handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused.

Though the thantri had signed another mahazar on July 19 regarding the handing over of the gilded sheets from dwarapalaka idols, the mahazar was prepared in accordance with the Travancore Devaswom Board’s official decision to hand over the artefacts to Potti, the order said.

This, the court said, in the absence of any other incriminating circumstances, was also not a ground to implicate the thantri in the case.

The court also accepted the contention of the thantri that he had no authority over administrative aspects of the board and “cannot sit in judgment over the decision of the TDB”. The SIT had argued that the thantri did not question the move to shift the artefacts out of the temple premises, as it was against the TDB manual.