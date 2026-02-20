On Abdurahiman’s turf, IUML sensing changes

MALAPPURAM: Tanur, once considered an impregnable bastion of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is witnessing subtle but significant shifts in its political landscape. While the overall control of local bodies has not dramatically changed, panchayat-level trends suggest an evolving electoral arithmetic that could shape the upcoming assembly battle.

In the 2020 local body elections, Tanur municipality, besides Ozhur, Ponmundam and Cheriyamundam panchayats, stayed true to IUML dominance. Even when four of the six local bodies was won by the UDF, the voting pattern across panchayats suggested an edge to LDF candidate V Abdurahiman in the assembly segment.

The 2025 elections reinforced the complexity of the contest. Although the LDF lost Thanalur panchayat, it wrested control of Ponmundam and secured Niramarathur, developments that have recalibrated the constituency’s micro-level political equations.

There has been a visible consolidation of Congress and CPM votes in favour of the LDF in select pockets. The UDF, however, believes its local body performance signals a rebound. The LDF’s strategy, in contrast, hinges on replicating its 2021 success despite shifting ground realities.