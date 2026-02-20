PFI leader remanded in judicial custody

KOCHI: The state committee member of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and its weapons training coordinator, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused was identified as Moideen Kutty, a native of Valanchery in Malappuram. Investigation revealed that he had served as a master trainer and conducted weapons training across the state for nearly a decade, with more than 100 youths undergoing training under his supervision, said sources.

Moideen Kutty, who had been running a scrap shop in Valanchery, had remained in hiding for over three years after the organisation was banned. He was apprehended upon arrival from the UAE at Kochi Airport. The NIA also conducted searches at his residence and recovered several incriminating documents during the probe, said the official.

According to a note issued by NIA, the probe has revealed that the accused had conspired to spread the concept of violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering the country. PFI had established various Wings & Units, such as ‘Reporters Wing’, ‘Physical and Arms Training Wing’ and ‘Service Teams’, in pursuance of the conspiracy.