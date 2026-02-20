Robotic elephants replace captive jumbos in Alappuzha temples

ALAPPUZHA: Marking a historic and path-breaking turn in Kerala's temple traditions, Voices for Asian Elephants Society (VFAES) on Thursday unveiled two life-sized robotic elephants in Alappuzha district.

This is the first time temples in the district have replaced captive elephants with a humane alternative.

Neelamkulangara Vishnudasan was ceremonially welcomed at Panavally Neelamkulangara Sree Narayana Vilasam Sree Maha Vishnu Kshethram, while Omkareswaram Rama Senapathy arrived in procession at Omkareswaram Sree Rama Subrahmanya Temple, Cherthala.

The elephants entered the temples amid traditional music, rituals and colourful celebrations, preserving sacred pageantry while eliminating the suffering and safety risks associated with parading of captive elephants.

The initiative comes against a troubling backdrop. Between March 1, 2025, and January 2, 2026, 20 captive elephants reportedly died in Kerala's festival circuit - an average of two per month.

Public concern intensified following a stampede involving celebrity elephant Thechikkotukavu Ramachandran, which resulted in at least three deaths and several people suffering serious injuries.

In another recent incident, a mahout was fatally attacked by a distressed captive elephant.

Sangita Iyer, founder and managing director of VFAES, said the tragedies underscore the urgent need for reform.

"True devotion must uphold Ahimsa in both spirit and practice. Elephants are highly intelligent, socially complex beings born to roam forests with their families, not stand shackled amid blaring crowds," she said.

Standing 10 feet tall and weighing 500 kilograms, the fibre-and-rubber elephants feature electronically movable eyes, ears, trunk and tail. They can safely carry up to four people during rituals and processions, offering grandeur without harm.