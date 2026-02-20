SCERT to bring in sports-integrated curriculum in Kerala’s sports schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine being a sports enthusiast, and learning about the angle of projection in your physics classrooms through an example of javelin throw, or why a pole vaulter bends his pole before the jump! In what is claimed as the first-of-its-kind in the country, SCERT is all set to introduce sports-integrated curriculum into 44 new textbooks in Classes 5-10 for students of sports schools in the state.

Planning to implement in 2027-28, SCERT officials remarked that the new approach of integrating sports elements will be applied in suitable portions of all possible subjects, including science, social science, mathematics and even languages.

“We expect this to have a two-way benefit-- sports helping students to understand lessons better, and vice versa,” a top official from SCERT said. Mentioning that sports school students are hostellers without much social exposure beyond their institution, he said the best way to teach them will be through such textbooks.

“We are exploring possibilities on how to link subjects like social science to it, perhaps through the historical significance of certain sports. This is a new pedagogical perspective, in a sports model,” another official remarked. The second phase of this initiative will see the drafting of similar textbooks for Classes 11 and 12, also.