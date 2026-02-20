Thanthri accuses govt of exacting revenge for opposing Sabarimala women entry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bail petition of thanthri Kantararu Rajeevaru before the Kollam Vigilance Court has the potential to stir up the hornet's nest as he tried to portray his arraignment in the case as an act of revenge for opposing the LDF government's bid to allow women of age 10- 50 enter the Sabarimala shrine.

The thanthri's contention was that he was arrested by the SIT for taking "a strong stand on preserving temple customs and rituals". His bail plea said he had refused to allow political interference and even threatened not to perform rituals if attempts were made to tamper with the customs. At the instance of the CPM a few senior police officers made attempts to facilitate entry of women into the temple and since he took a strong stand against it he had to face "public attacks from the influential figures of the ruling front," the bail petition read.

He also alleged that his objection to the proposal of opening of the temple on all days also ruffled the feathers of many and his implication in Sabarimala gold heist was an act of retaliation with an intention to tarnish his reputation. The petitioner also alleged that he was booked in the case and arrested to create a narrative that the highest priest is also involved in the alleged illegal transactions.