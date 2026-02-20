The Idukki hillfolk wedded to lofty ideals of marriage

IDUKKI: What if dowry never assumed the magnitude of a social evil that has left individuals, families and even communities shattered?

While Kerala continues to grapple with dowry related harassment and violence, a small hill community in Idukki has quietly lived by a system where such strife is unheard of. In Anchunadu, dowry disappeared generations ago, replaced by a tradition that treats women with dignity, and not as a liability.

Anchunadu, a culturally distinct region comprising Marayur, Karayur, Keezhanthoor, Kanthalloor, and Kottagudi (now in Tamil Nadu), follows a marital custom that has turned the conventional dowry system on its head. Here, it is the groom who offers valuables to the bride’s family — as a gesture of respect and gratitude for consenting to give their daughter in marriage.

Speaking to TNIE, T S Gunasekharan, a senior community member from Keezhanthoor, explained the significance of the ritual.

As part of the wedding ceremony, the bride is offered a chalaka (traditional Tamil unit of measure) of rice, along with a baby goat. One chalaka equates to roughly 100kg of rice, underscoring the symbolic and material value of the offering.