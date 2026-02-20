Tidal flooding impact mitigation project gets under way at Ezhikkara

KOCHI: Ezhikkara, a low-lying panchayat on the edge of Vembanad lake in Ernakulam, grapples with tidal flooding for about six months every year. Homes, wells and paddy fields are regularly inundated, forcing families into repeated cycles of repair.
Recently, scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) structural engineering research centre (SERC) visited the flood-affected houses here to begin a pilot housing restoration project using a new salt-resistant construction technology — Textile Reinforced Concrete (TRC). “It’s a first-of-its-kind effort in Kerala,” said C G Madhusoodhanan, chief executive officer of Kochi-based Equinoct, the project’s implementing agency.
During the visit, scientists carried out detailed structural assessments of select houses, based on which restoration designs using TRC will be finalised. “We expect to complete the work in two months,” Madhusoodhanan said.
As to the project’s need, he explained, “Saltwater accelerates the decay of conventional construction materials, causing cracks, corrosion, frequent repairs, and unsafe living conditions. TRC, developed by CSIR-SERC, replaces steel with corrosion-resistant textile reinforcements, making it more suitable for coastal and backwater regions,” he said.
Four houses will be renovated, and construction work is expected to begin shortly.
Equinoct, a Kochi-based startup, has been working in the region since 2022 on community-led tidal flood mapping and prediction. “This housing pilot builds directly on the flood data the community has been collecting for years,” Madhusoodhanan said.
The latest project has the support of the Ezhikkara panchayat and uses local flood records, elevation data, and community feedback to tailor designs to site-specific conditions. “We now know not just that flooding happens, but when, how high, and how often. That knowledge is shaping how these homes are being redesigned,” he added.
With climate change intensifying sea-level rise, tidal flooding, and saltwater intrusion along Kerala’s coast, officials and researchers say climate-resilient housing is no longer optional.
“Kerala’s coastal and backwater regions are increasingly affected by saltwater intrusion, tidal flooding, and coastal inundation. These conditions damage homes, worsen sanitation and public health, and threaten livelihoods, especially in vulnerable coastal communities. The housing restoration project is one in a string of measures taken as part of impact mitigation,” Madhusoodhanan said.
Meanwhile, Ezhikkara panchayat president Seena said, “Tidal flooding is one of the blights in this region. The panchayat has been working closely with various bodies to find some respite. The CSIR-Equinoct project is indeed hopeful.”