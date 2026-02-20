Tidal flooding impact mitigation project gets under way at Ezhikkara

KOCHI: Ezhikkara, a low-lying panchayat on the edge of Vembanad lake in Ernakulam, grapples with tidal flooding for about six months every year. Homes, wells and paddy fields are regularly inundated, forcing families into repeated cycles of repair.

Recently, scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) structural engineering research centre (SERC) visited the flood-affected houses here to begin a pilot housing restoration project using a new salt-resistant construction technology — Textile Reinforced Concrete (TRC). “It’s a first-of-its-kind effort in Kerala,” said C G Madhusoodhanan, chief executive officer of Kochi-based Equinoct, the project’s implementing agency.

During the visit, scientists carried out detailed structural assessments of select houses, based on which restoration designs using TRC will be finalised. “We expect to complete the work in two months,” Madhusoodhanan said.

As to the project’s need, he explained, “Saltwater accelerates the decay of conventional construction materials, causing cracks, corrosion, frequent repairs, and unsafe living conditions. TRC, developed by CSIR-SERC, replaces steel with corrosion-resistant textile reinforcements, making it more suitable for coastal and backwater regions,” he said.

Four houses will be renovated, and construction work is expected to begin shortly.