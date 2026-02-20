Vellappally’s statement recorded by vigilance

ALAPPUZHA: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recorded the statement of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the organisation’s microfinance scheme.

An investigation team led by Crime Branch SP S Sasidharan visited Natesan’s residence at Kanichukulangara on Wednesday and questioned him. Natesan confirmed that Vigilance officials had sought information from him as part of the ongoing probe.

The case was registered in 2016 based on a complaint filed by former opposition leader V S Achuthanandan. The primary allegation is that loans were availed from the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation at low interest rates and subsequently lent to beneficiaries at higher interest rates, leading to an alleged misappropriation of around Rs15 crore. Apart from Natesan, four others are named as accused in the FIR.

Amid criticism that the probe was progressing slowly, the High Court in July directed that the investigation be completed expeditiously. The court also specifically instructed that Sashidharan, who had previously handled the case, should continue to lead the reinvestigation.