Wayanad rehab township phase I to be inaugurated on February 25

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township, built for the rehabilitation of survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide, will be inaugurated on February 25. Keys to 178 completed houses will be handed over at a function at Elston Estate at 4pm. The announcement was made through a Facebook post.

The first phase covers families who lost their homes entirely in the landslide. Of the 327 beneficiaries identified for rehabilitation, 178 will receive houses in this phase. The remaining beneficiaries will be provided houses before the onset of the monsoon season, the chief minister said.

The township has been developed through coordinated efforts of multiple government agencies, taking into account Wayanad’s terrain and climatic conditions. Of the 410 houses planned in 35 clusters, 178 have been completed. Each single-storey house has a built-up area of 1,000 sq ft and a foundation designed to support an additional floor.

Each unit comprises a main bedroom, two additional rooms, sit-out, living room, study area, dining space, kitchen and store. Once completed, the 410 houses are expected to accommodate more than 1,662 people.