2.69 crore voters in final list after SIR concludes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final voters’ list for the assembly election, prepared after completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has 2.69 crore voters — around 9 lakh fewer before the revision. The final roll will be published on February 21.

There were 2.78 crore voters in the roll before the SIR. “Of the 36.88 lakh voters summoned for hearing, 53,229 were excluded from the final roll. They were found to be either dead, had accepted overseas citizenship, shifted or were detected as duplicate entries,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)- Kerala Rathan U Kelkar said in a meeting with political party representatives here on Friday.

Notably, the final voters’ list for the assembly election will have 16.54 lakh fewer electors compared to the December 2025 local body voters’ list. The civic poll-specific roll prepared by the State Election Commission had 2.86 crore electors.

At the meeting, M V Jayarajan of the CPM highlighted the “glaring difference” in the number of voters for local body elections and the assembly polls. P C Vishnunadh of the Congress pointed out that voters in a family had been scattered to different booths in the draft list published on December 23 and urged the panel to rectify the anomaly.