Akkulam-Chettuva National Waterway stretch to go live on February 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a major milestone in inland waterways development, the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch of the National Waterway will be commissioned on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate phase 1 of Akkulam-Chettuva waterway at Chilakkoor Beach Park in Varkala.

As part of the event, the chief minister will also inaugurate a light and sound show at the Chilakkoor Tunnel, aimed at enhancing tourism appeal along the waterway corridor.

The commissioning of the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch is expected to boost cargo movement, tourism, and eco-friendly transport across the state’s inland waterways network.

On the occasion, the chief minister will also inaugurate the Chilakkoor Tourism Project, and a slew of other development initiatives completed by the Inland Navigation Department as part of the West Coast Canal Renovation project. The West Coast Canal Renovation project, which is being implemented by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited (KWIL), is a joint venture of the state government and the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

As part of the tourism activities, CIAL will launch an electric boat for conducting a gliding ‘Light and Sound Show’ in the tunnel, highlighting the life and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru who pioneered the social reform movement of Kerala. The show will also spotlight Sree Narayana Guru’s close association with Varkala, the heritage of the area and the cultural legacy of Kerala.

KWIL director S Suhas said that the 616-km Kovalam-Bekal waterway project is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country as it creates a unique link among lakes, rivers and man-made canals across the entire stretch of the state.