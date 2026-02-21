Akkulam-Chettuva National Waterway stretch to go live on February 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a major milestone in inland waterways development, the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch of the National Waterway will be commissioned on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate phase 1 of Akkulam-Chettuva waterway at Chilakkoor Beach Park in Varkala.
As part of the event, the chief minister will also inaugurate a light and sound show at the Chilakkoor Tunnel, aimed at enhancing tourism appeal along the waterway corridor.
The commissioning of the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch is expected to boost cargo movement, tourism, and eco-friendly transport across the state’s inland waterways network.
On the occasion, the chief minister will also inaugurate the Chilakkoor Tourism Project, and a slew of other development initiatives completed by the Inland Navigation Department as part of the West Coast Canal Renovation project. The West Coast Canal Renovation project, which is being implemented by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited (KWIL), is a joint venture of the state government and the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).
As part of the tourism activities, CIAL will launch an electric boat for conducting a gliding ‘Light and Sound Show’ in the tunnel, highlighting the life and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru who pioneered the social reform movement of Kerala. The show will also spotlight Sree Narayana Guru’s close association with Varkala, the heritage of the area and the cultural legacy of Kerala.
KWIL director S Suhas said that the 616-km Kovalam-Bekal waterway project is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country as it creates a unique link among lakes, rivers and man-made canals across the entire stretch of the state.
“The waterway will traverse through man-made canals like Parvathi Puthanar, Kollam Thodu, Ponnani-Chettuva Canal, Canoli Canal, Purappuzha Canal, Payyoli Canal and Vadakara- Mahe Canal, bearing the imprint of history. It will also touch 39 rivers and lakes,” said Suhas.
As part of the project, KWIL is developing a massive infrastructure base across multiple locations, including bridges and boat jetties besides canal dredging and canal-side beautification initiatives.
A five-km stretch on the Thrissur- Kattoor section has been widened and deepened to meet state waterway standards. Construction of three boat jetties has begun at Triprayar, Kandassankadavu and Enammavu while four boat jetties between Akkulam and Kollam have also been developed.
Meanwhile, the deepening works on the northern side of the Sivagiri Tunnel is yet to be completed.
Stalled, revived
Kovalam- Bekal waterway concept floated in 2006
280-km stretch can be covered in 6 to 7 hours depending on boat’s speed
Of the total outlay of L325 cr for phase I of the West Coast Canal, around L280 cr has been utilised for rehabilitation and improving living conditions for the residents living along the banks of the canal.
After being stalled for years, the project was revived in 2018
In 2021-22, a detailed plan was formulated to study and prepare the masterplan for the canal from Kovalam to Bekal
In 2023, L2,556 cr was approved by KIIFB for various segments of the waterway including land acquisition, canal rejuvenation and rehabilitation
225-km stretch from Akkulam to Chettuva became the first target for commissioning
Entire stretch from Kovalam to Bekal is expected to be operational by 2028
The 590km West Coast Canal (WCC) connects Kovalam in the south to Neeleswaram in the north. It traverses through 11 districts of Kerala
The waterway from Kovalam to Bekal in Kasaragod is proposed to be developed at a width of 40m and a draft of 2.20m to enable large-scale movement of cargo