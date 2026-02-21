Arabian Sea to glow with ‘Devi’ energy as Kochi prepares to host 38th edition

As the setting sun paints the sky crimson on Saturday, the Arabian Sea will glow with feminine energy as The New Indian Express Group hosts the 38th edition of Devi Awards in Kochi.

Set to be held at Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive, the event will see Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi present the awards to 11 women achievers from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.

Since its inception in 2014, the Devi Awards, held across 10 Indian cities, has celebrated more than 300 inspiring women trendsetters from various fields, including arts, sports, cinema, science, education, social service, and business.

This year’s Devis from Kerala are: animal conservationist Sosamma Iype, scientist A Seema, scholar Litty Chacko, educator Nalini Chandran, visual artist P S Jalaja, Koodiyattam exponent Kapila Venu, social worker Dr P Bhanumathi, entrepreneur Reshma Suresh, heavy vehicle driver Radhamani Amma, dancer-actor Paris Laxmi, and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi.

Each of them has breached gender barriers, defied social expectations and rewritten professional conventions.

This is the third time that Kochi is hosting the event. The first edition in the city was held in 2016, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the chief guest. In 2025, Governor Rajendra Vishwananth Arlekar gave away the awards.

