Deep in the forest, Chekadi opens a window to the real Wayanadan heritage

KALPETTA: Beyond the bends of the Pathiri forest range, where the Kabini river curves quietly past stretches of paddy, lies Chekadi. Remote, self-sustained and fiercely protective of its roots, the village has long been known as a guardian of Wayanad’s tribal heritage. It is the land of Gandhakashala rice, the fragrant indigenous grain that has carried Chekadi’s name far beyond the hills.

Now, the village has chosen to welcome visitors not with resorts or curated performances, but with its everyday life. Chekadi Nava, a collective formed in 2021 by residents, mostly farmers, began as an effort to market agricultural produce. The initiative has since evolved into something more intimate.

Through Chekadi Nava Tourist Stays, the community is inviting travellers to step into their world and experience Wayanad as it once was, and still is here. “Our journey began with selling our farm products,” said Ajayan Chekadi, coordinator of the initiative. “Today, we are opening our homes. Guests can stay in our mud houses, eat our traditional food and take part in our festivals. What we offer is not a show. It is our life.”

Chekadi is recognised as one of the largest producers of Gandhakashala rice, a variety that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Ajayan believes the same holds true for the village’s culture. “Many remote villages have changed with tourism. What is presented now is not the real Wayanad. Kuzhimandhi and alfaham are not our food traditions. Resorts have brought development, but they have also altered the character of the district. Tourists see dams and hills, but they rarely see how people here live. We want to change that,” he said.