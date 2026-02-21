Do we really care about children's safety on roads?

“Sudden braking, a shift in the child’s posture, or the child dozing off can turn a simple ride into a life-threatening situation,” says an officer with the Mobile Road Safety Enforcement Unit.

Salam (name changed), father of a child, recalls a near-accident while riding a two-wheeler with his son seated in front. “I always had the habit of letting my son sit in front,” he says.

“I would guide him on honking, controlling the throttle, turning the ignition off, etc. One day, while riding at high speed on the national highway, my son suddenly turned off the key and placed it in my pocket. With the engine cut off, I lost balance due to the drag. By God’s grace, I was able to stabilise and halt the bike on the roadside.”

Traffic inspector Udayakumar stresses that children should never be allowed to travel on two-wheelers without proper safety precautions. “The law clearly states that children above four years must wear a helmet,” he says.

“For children under four, the driver must ensure the use of a safety harness and crash helmet, and ride at a controlled speed while carrying a child on a two-wheeler. During our traffic duties, we often see parents riding with their children either in the front or on the back seat without any safety measures. In such cases, we warn them and advise them about the necessary precautions. However, we generally do not take stringent action, such as imposing heavy fines.”