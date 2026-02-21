Do we really care about children's safety on roads?

Is a bright ‘Baby on Board’ sign on a car’s rear window enough to guarantee a child’s safety?
The question lingers painfully in the wake of tragedies that remind us how fragile life truly is. The latest among them claimed the life of Aalin Sherin, a 10-month-old from Pathanamthitta, who suffered critical injuries in a road accident.
In an extraordinary moment of grace amid grief, Aalin became Kerala’s youngest organ donor, gifting new life to five people. The little one has left behind a moving message on the importance of organ donation.
She has also left behind an uncomfortable question for society: how cautious are Malayalis when it comes to children’s safety on roads?
Aalin’s story is a heartbreaking reminder of how a seemingly minor lapse can unfold into an irreversible loss. The truth can be painful.
“Most accidents occur due to lapses on the part of the driver or the one in the opposite lane. However, more often than not, infants and children become victims because of the carelessness of their own parents,” says an officer with the Mobile Road Safety Enforcement Unit.
Mujib C U, an RTO, states that carrying children under 14 without proper safety restraints in cars is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act.
He explains that children must travel only in the rear seat of light motor vehicles, with child seats for toddlers and seat belts for older children.
Explaining the Child Restraint System (CRS) for children under four, a traffic sub-inspector says: “Toddlers should use rear-facing seats and young children forward-facing seats, both installed in the rear of the car. This helps prevent injuries from airbags and front-seat collisions and protects a child’s fragile neck and spine by distributing crash forces.”
He adds that many people think these safety systems are only for high-end cars or elite families. “This is a big misconception,” the officer says. “The general attitude among many is that safety features such as child seats are some western ‘show-off’ ideas. No — wherever on earth, ultimately, it’s about child safety. Parents need to understand this clearly.”
Momrepreuner Renu Martin calls for awareness campaigns. She remembers being ridiculed for straddling her son to a baby seat in the rear of her car. “Some people even accused me of being cruel to the child by segregating him,” she says.
“Hearing that, my son also started feeling odd. Awareness sessions should be organised for the public as well as in schools. Children themselves should be made to understand the importance of safety measures.”
Notably, while discussing this subject, several parents echo the view. Some sheepishly admit that they had been negligent while travelling with their children.
“I have often travelled in the front seat of my car with my son on my lap. I used to fasten the seatbelt over him. But when I look back, I realise how careless I was,” says S Krishna, father of a 10-year-old.
“I have also gone out on motorcycle thrill rides with him sitting on the tank without a helmet. Now I shudder at the thought: ‘What if there had been a crash?’”
It is quite common to see children sitting atop the fuel tank of motorbikes or standing on the front platform of scooters. While middle-class constraints and necessities are understandable, it would not hurt much to make these children wear a helmet while travelling.
“Sudden braking, a shift in the child’s posture, or the child dozing off can turn a simple ride into a life-threatening situation,” says an officer with the Mobile Road Safety Enforcement Unit.
Salam (name changed), father of a child, recalls a near-accident while riding a two-wheeler with his son seated in front. “I always had the habit of letting my son sit in front,” he says.
“I would guide him on honking, controlling the throttle, turning the ignition off, etc. One day, while riding at high speed on the national highway, my son suddenly turned off the key and placed it in my pocket. With the engine cut off, I lost balance due to the drag. By God’s grace, I was able to stabilise and halt the bike on the roadside.”
Traffic inspector Udayakumar stresses that children should never be allowed to travel on two-wheelers without proper safety precautions. “The law clearly states that children above four years must wear a helmet,” he says.
“For children under four, the driver must ensure the use of a safety harness and crash helmet, and ride at a controlled speed while carrying a child on a two-wheeler. During our traffic duties, we often see parents riding with their children either in the front or on the back seat without any safety measures. In such cases, we warn them and advise them about the necessary precautions. However, we generally do not take stringent action, such as imposing heavy fines.”
Meanwhile, an official with the Transport Commissionerate states that, following Aalin’s death, the MVD plans to intensify enforcement of child safety regulations.
“In 2024, there was an incident in which a two-year-old girl, who was sitting in the front seat of a car with her mother, died in a road accident in Malappuram. At that time, the MVD had issued rules mandating car seats for children under four and booster cushions with seat belts for those aged four to 14,” he says.
“Initially, we focused on awareness and minimal fines, as sudden strict enforcement wasn’t feasible. Considering recent incidents, we now plan to make compliance mandatory, with strict fines following a preliminary awareness phase.”
This, the officer adds, will be extended to autorickshaws as well. “Even parents should ensure that their children are sent to schools or tuitions in autorickshaws with at least basic safety features like doors, and that the vehicle is not overloaded,” he says.
The question remains whether such reactive responses alone can truly prevent tragedies. Ultimately, the onus lies with the guardians. It boils down to how much we, as a society, truly care about child safety on roads.