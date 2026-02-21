I gave legal advice to tantri Rajeevaru, says Sreedharan Pillai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was he who advised the Sabarimala tantri that there would be no contempt of court actions against him if customs are violated, claimed former BJP state chief and former governor P S Sreedharan Pillai. At a time when tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has accused the state government of exacting revenge against him for opposing women entry to the hill shrine, the revelation gains significance.

In his new work ‘Sabarimala Samaravum Suvarna Avasara Vidhiyum’, to be released on Saturday, Sreedharan who was BJP state president at the time of the Sabarimala women entry issue, narrates about giving legal advice to the tantri. “I told him, if there’s a case against him, I along with lakhs of devotees would go to jail, before you will have to go,” was how Pillai reportedly concluded the phone conversation.

The book will be released at a function to be held at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 10.15 am in the presence of Union minister George Kurian and veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal.