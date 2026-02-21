Kerala assembly polls: Eravipuram constituency is both a fortress to keep and a battle for survival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An LDF citadel, Eravipuram’s electoral loyalty in assembly polls has rarely strayed. Spread across wards 14, 15, and 20 to 41 of Kollam corporation, and Mayyanad panchayat, this constituency in Kollam district has long been about trade union traditions, fishing communities, and working-class neighbourhoods.

With another election round the corner, the seat has come to represent LDF’s defence of one of its most reliable bastions, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party’s (RSP) political relevance and survival. For the NDA, it is about making inroads in a left stronghold.

Eravipuram has slipped from the LDF fold only three times -- in 1970, 1977, and 1991. In 1970, RSP’s R S Unni, aligned with the CPI and Congress front, won the seat. In the 1977 post-Emergency wave, the constituency stayed with the UDF. In 1991, IUML’s P K K Bava secured victory. But for these exceptions, the constituency has consistently returned to the Left, even when the RSP shifted allegiances.

Eravipuram is a non-negotiable seat for RSP, which has fielded a candidate here every election. But the pattern is politically telling. After moving to the UDF in 2014, the party has faced nothing but defeats. A A Azeez, who won three consecutive terms with LDF backing from 2001, lost in 2016 after the RSP switched allegiances. In 2021, Babu Divakaran also failed to make a difference. In both elections, CPM’s M Noushad won with margins exceeding 28,000 votes and crossed the 50% vote share mark.