Kerala assembly polls: Eravipuram constituency is both a fortress to keep and a battle for survival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An LDF citadel, Eravipuram’s electoral loyalty in assembly polls has rarely strayed. Spread across wards 14, 15, and 20 to 41 of Kollam corporation, and Mayyanad panchayat, this constituency in Kollam district has long been about trade union traditions, fishing communities, and working-class neighbourhoods.
With another election round the corner, the seat has come to represent LDF’s defence of one of its most reliable bastions, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party’s (RSP) political relevance and survival. For the NDA, it is about making inroads in a left stronghold.
Eravipuram has slipped from the LDF fold only three times -- in 1970, 1977, and 1991. In 1970, RSP’s R S Unni, aligned with the CPI and Congress front, won the seat. In the 1977 post-Emergency wave, the constituency stayed with the UDF. In 1991, IUML’s P K K Bava secured victory. But for these exceptions, the constituency has consistently returned to the Left, even when the RSP shifted allegiances.
Eravipuram is a non-negotiable seat for RSP, which has fielded a candidate here every election. But the pattern is politically telling. After moving to the UDF in 2014, the party has faced nothing but defeats. A A Azeez, who won three consecutive terms with LDF backing from 2001, lost in 2016 after the RSP switched allegiances. In 2021, Babu Divakaran also failed to make a difference. In both elections, CPM’s M Noushad won with margins exceeding 28,000 votes and crossed the 50% vote share mark.
In 2016, the LDF polled 65,392 votes (52.33%), the UDF managed 36,589 (29.28%), and the NDA made a strong entry with 19,714 (15.77%). The margin stood at 28,803. By 2021, LDF’s tally rose to 71,573 votes (56.25%), UDF’s to 43,452 (34.15%), while NDA slipped to 8,468 (6.66%).
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha elections, the Eravipuram segment has backed UDF candidate and RSP leader N K Premachandran for two consecutive terms but as part of the larger Kollam constituency. For the LDF, the candidature rests with two-time MLA Noushad. He insists the front will retain the seat, banking on the state government’s development work.
“All schools are now high-tech. The health sector has improved. Road funding has been completed. The Eravipuram flyover bridge stands as visible proof. Breakwater construction has been done. The party conducted 32 open meetings and focused on resolving daily issues. People know their issues are being addressed and they would certainly choose us,” said Noushad.
Denying all speculation of infighting within the party over candidature, RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John said a winnable candidate would be fielded in the upcoming election.
“Existential concerns are real, but there is no internal rift over candidate selection. Discussions are ongoing, as in all other parties. RSP will field a winnable candidate for the constituency. It is undeniable that the UDF made a major impact in Mayyanad panchayat during the recent local body elections,” he said.
B N Haskar, who joined from CPM, and Karthik Premachandran are being considered by RSP, according to sources. Supporters of Karthik argue that his involvement in Premachandran’s parliamentary interventions gives him visibility and connection. Another section reportedly believes fielding Haskar could attract CPM votes.
Meanwhile, the BJP constituency-in-charge Shylendra Babu said the party is intensifying door-to-door campaigns and will highlight what it describes as the difference between 12 years of the Modi government and ten years of the Pinarayi government.
The NDA ballot featured Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidates in the last two assembly election. “The campaign will focus on development, protecting faith, and the vision of a Viksit Kerala. The candidate is yet to be finalised,” said Shylendra Babu.
Eravipuram has a sizable Nair/Ezhava voter base, followed by SC/ST communities and Christians. It stretches from erosion-hit coastal fishing hamlets to semi-urban wards where drainage, housing fragility, congested roads and livelihood insecurity persist. These contrasts sit beside better-developed commercial pockets closer to Kollam town.