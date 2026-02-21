Kerala’s new IT policy opens the door to affiliated private parks

KOCHI: In a significant shift aimed at accelerating infrastructure growth in the technology sector, the state government’s new IT policy allows the setting up of affiliated private parks — a move experts say could transform the sectoral landscape without burdening public finances.

The IT Policy 2026, approved by the cabinet on Friday, outlines a broad roadmap to transform Kerala into a global knowledge and digital innovation hub. It also aims to increase the state’s share in India’s IT exports to 10%, create at least five lakh jobs in IT and allied sectors, and triple the availability of IT infrastructure through private participation and decentralised growth.

The policy also proposes the establishment of global capability centres (GCCs), promotion of data centres, and expansion of plug-and-play IT workspaces into emerging urban centres. It further emphasises strengthening startup ecosystems, promoting open-source technologies, and building capacity in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, electronics, quantum computing, and space technologies.

Speaking to TNIE, V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, said, “The most striking point in the new IT policy is the provision to allow affiliated private IT parks. One of the challenges for the industry today is that we don’t have enough land or built-up space. However, the state has no dearth of private land. If private parties are allowed to pool their land, the problem will be solved.”