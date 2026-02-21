Khosh fasla!

Muslims worldwide are currently welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, the most sacred period in the Islamic calendar. Defined by fasting, prayer, and reflection, the month is also recognised for its centuries-old traditions that foster a deep sense of global solidarity and communal harmony.

In Kerala, the Iftar, the meal used to break the day-long fast, has become increasingly elaborate over the years. However, despite modern additions, it is the nostalgia-evoking traditional fare that remains the centrepiece. During this month, food takes on a more profound meaning. It is not just about sustenance, but about sharing and hospitality.



During the Iftar, it is a common sight to see people of all faiths invited to join the meal, where the simple act of sharing a snack becomes a gesture of peace and mutual respect. The snacks served at these gatherings play a vital role. Known as “Kadis” in the local dialect, these small bites are the first point of contact after a day of discipline. Dates remain the classic choice because their natural sugars provide an immediate energy boost that the body can easily process.



Homemade snacks, ranging from protein-rich nuts and dried fruits to traditional regional delicacies, serve as the perfect bridge to the main meal. Treating the first bite with care ensures that the body remains nourished and resilient throughout the holy month.



The importance of the homemade snack, whether it is a sweet banana fritter or a savoury meat pastry, cannot be overstated. They are the mainstay of the Iftar spread, passed from hand to hand, neighbour to neighbour. Here are a few recipes to try at home this Ramadan season.

