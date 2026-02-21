Khosh fasla!

Kerala

With the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Iftar spreads come alive with elaborate ‘kadis’. Ranging from traditional recipes to modern favourites, there is something for everyone. TNIE curates a few easy recipes that you can try at home
Muslims worldwide are currently welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, the most sacred period in the Islamic calendar. Defined by fasting, prayer, and reflection, the month is also recognised for its centuries-old traditions that foster a deep sense of global solidarity and communal harmony.
In Kerala, the Iftar, the meal used to break the day-long fast, has become increasingly elaborate over the years. However, despite modern additions, it is the nostalgia-evoking traditional fare that remains the centrepiece. During this month, food takes on a more profound meaning. It is not just about sustenance, but about sharing and hospitality. 


During the Iftar, it is a common sight to see people of all faiths invited to join the meal, where the simple act of sharing a snack becomes a gesture of peace and mutual respect.  The snacks served at these gatherings play a vital role. Known as “Kadis” in the local dialect, these small bites are the first point of contact after a day of discipline. Dates remain the classic choice because their natural sugars provide an immediate energy boost that the body can easily process. 

Homemade snacks, ranging from protein-rich nuts and dried fruits to traditional regional delicacies, serve as the perfect bridge to the main meal. Treating the first bite with care ensures that the body remains nourished and resilient throughout the holy month.

The importance of the homemade snack, whether it is a sweet banana fritter or a savoury meat pastry, cannot be overstated. They are the mainstay of the Iftar spread, passed from hand to hand, neighbour to neighbour. Here are a few recipes to try at home this Ramadan season.

Kilikkood
Recipes: Kilikkood (Potato semiya balls)


Ingredients
Potatoes: 3 nos
Crushed roasted vermicelli: 1 cup
(crushed)
Chopped onion :1
Green chilli: 2
Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
Pepper powder :1 tsp
Minced/shredded chicken: half a cup
Egg:1

Curry leaves: A few

Salt & oil to taste

Method: Pressure cook unpeeled potatoes with salt (3 whistles), then peel and mash finely. Sauté onion, chillies, ginger-garlic paste, chicken, curry leaves, and spices with salt until well-cooked and set aside. Form potato balls, indent the centres, add chicken filling, and seal. Shape them into small nests with a slight press in the middle. Dip each nest into a salted egg batter, then coat thoroughly with roasted vermicelli. Deep fry 2–3 nests at a time until golden (avoid overheating to prevent cracking). Drain on tissue and serve hot with tomato sauce.

Unnakaya
Unnakkaya


Ingredients
Ripe bananas: 2
Grated coconut: 1 cup
Ghee: 1 tbsp
Cardamom: 2 crushed
Cashew nut powder: 2 tbsp
Raisins chopped: 2 tablespoons
Aval (Flattened rice): 4 tbsp
Sugar as needed
Oil to fry

Method: Boil the banana, peel off the skin, mash well and keep aside. Heat ghee in a frying pan and stir-fry cashew nuts and raisins along with coconut and cardamom together. Add sugar to the mix and stir well. Add ‘aval’ and mix well. Remove from the stove and allow it to cool. Add cardamom powder. Apply a touch of ghee to both palms. Divide the mashed bananas into evenly sized small balls. Stuff the coconut mixture carefully inside the mashed bananas and seal both ends into cylindrical shapes. Heat the oil in a deep-bottomed pan and fry the bananas until they turn golden brown in colour.

Erachi pathiri
Erachi pathiri

Ingredients

Minced meat of choice: ½ cup

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Oil: 2 tbsp

Finely chopped onions: 4

Green chilies, chopped very finely: 10

Mashed ginger: One piece

Mashed garlic: 8 cloves

Chopped coriander leaves: 1 tbsp

Curry leaves: 2 sprigs

Chopped mint leaves: 1 tsp

Maida: 1 cup

Water as needed for maida batter

Eggs: 5

Cardamom powder: a pinch

Oil for frying

Sugar as needed

Salt as needed

Method: Boil minced meat with salt and turmeric in a vessel until all water has dried. Heat 2 tbsp oil and sauté onions, ginger, garlic, chillies, and all herbs until onions turn brownish. Stir the cooked meat into the onion mixture, sauté well, and set aside to cool. Knead maida with salt and water, and divide into small balls and roll into poori-sized circles. Spread meat filling on one dough circle, cover with another, and press edges firmly to seal. Whisk eggs with sugar and cardamom. Thoroughly coat each stuffed pathiri in this blend. Heat oil in a pan and fry the pathiris, turning as needed until both sides are cooked. -------------------------------

Kalathappam
Kalathappam

Ingredients
Raw rice: 1 cup (soaked for 2 hours)
Parboiled rice: 1 cup (soaked for 2 hours)
Cooked rice: 1 cup
Jaggery: ½ cup
Finely sliced shallots: 1/4 cup
Roughly chopped coconut: 4 tbsp
Baking soda: a pinch (optional)
Salt: To taste
Coconut oil: 2 tbsp
Water as needed

Method: Grind soaked rice and cooked rice with ¼ cup water into a thick, idli-like consistency. Stir in strained jaggery syrup, salt, and a pinch of baking powder (optional). In a pressure cooker, fry coconut slices and shallots in oil until golden; set aside and coat the cooker’s sides with the leftover oil. Mix half the fried toppings into the batter, pour it into the hot cooker, top with the rest, and cook on low heat (no whistle) for 15 minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes before checking with a toothpick. Cool completely, invert, and slice and enjoy.

Dates milk shake
Dates milk shake


Ingredients
Method: Chop dates into small pieces. Peel and cut a banana into thick slices. Add dates and sliced bananas to a blender jar. Pour milk over it and add a pinch of cardamom powder. Blend until smooth and creamy. Check the consistency of the shake, if it is too thick or too thin to your liking, then dilute it by adding some more milk or thicken it by adding a banana, respectively and blend it again.

