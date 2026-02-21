Khosh fasla!

Muslims worldwide are currently welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, the most sacred period in the Islamic calendar. Defined by fasting, prayer, and reflection, the month is also recognised for its centuries-old traditions that foster a deep sense of global solidarity and communal harmony.
In Kerala, the Iftar, the meal used to break the day-long fast, has become increasingly elaborate over the years. However, despite modern additions, it is the nostalgia-evoking traditional fare that remains the centrepiece. During this month, food takes on a more profound meaning. It is not just about sustenance, but about sharing and hospitality.
During the Iftar, it is a common sight to see people of all faiths invited to join the meal, where the simple act of sharing a snack becomes a gesture of peace and mutual respect. The snacks served at these gatherings play a vital role. Known as “Kadis” in the local dialect, these small bites are the first point of contact after a day of discipline. Dates remain the classic choice because their natural sugars provide an immediate energy boost that the body can easily process.
Homemade snacks, ranging from protein-rich nuts and dried fruits to traditional regional delicacies, serve as the perfect bridge to the main meal. Treating the first bite with care ensures that the body remains nourished and resilient throughout the holy month.
The importance of the homemade snack, whether it is a sweet banana fritter or a savoury meat pastry, cannot be overstated. They are the mainstay of the Iftar spread, passed from hand to hand, neighbour to neighbour. Here are a few recipes to try at home this Ramadan season.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recipes: Kilikkood (Potato semiya balls)
Ingredients
Potatoes: 3 nos
Crushed roasted vermicelli: 1 cup
(crushed)
Chopped onion :1
Green chilli: 2
Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
Pepper powder :1 tsp
Minced/shredded chicken: half a cup
Egg:1
Curry leaves: A few
Salt & oil to taste
Method: Pressure cook unpeeled potatoes with salt (3 whistles), then peel and mash finely. Sauté onion, chillies, ginger-garlic paste, chicken, curry leaves, and spices with salt until well-cooked and set aside. Form potato balls, indent the centres, add chicken filling, and seal. Shape them into small nests with a slight press in the middle. Dip each nest into a salted egg batter, then coat thoroughly with roasted vermicelli. Deep fry 2–3 nests at a time until golden (avoid overheating to prevent cracking). Drain on tissue and serve hot with tomato sauce.
-----------------------
Unnakkaya
Ingredients
Ripe bananas: 2
Grated coconut: 1 cup
Ghee: 1 tbsp
Cardamom: 2 crushed
Cashew nut powder: 2 tbsp
Raisins chopped: 2 tablespoons
Aval (Flattened rice): 4 tbsp
Sugar as needed
Oil to fry
Method: Boil the banana, peel off the skin, mash well and keep aside. Heat ghee in a frying pan and stir-fry cashew nuts and raisins along with coconut and cardamom together. Add sugar to the mix and stir well. Add ‘aval’ and mix well. Remove from the stove and allow it to cool. Add cardamom powder. Apply a touch of ghee to both palms. Divide the mashed bananas into evenly sized small balls. Stuff the coconut mixture carefully inside the mashed bananas and seal both ends into cylindrical shapes. Heat the oil in a deep-bottomed pan and fry the bananas until they turn golden brown in colour.
--------------------------------------------------
Erachi pathiri
Ingredients
Minced meat of choice: ½ cup
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
Oil: 2 tbsp
Finely chopped onions: 4
Green chilies, chopped very finely: 10
Mashed ginger: One piece
Mashed garlic: 8 cloves
Chopped coriander leaves: 1 tbsp
Curry leaves: 2 sprigs
Chopped mint leaves: 1 tsp
Maida: 1 cup
Water as needed for maida batter
Eggs: 5
Cardamom powder: a pinch
Oil for frying
Sugar as needed
Salt as needed
Method: Boil minced meat with salt and turmeric in a vessel until all water has dried. Heat 2 tbsp oil and sauté onions, ginger, garlic, chillies, and all herbs until onions turn brownish. Stir the cooked meat into the onion mixture, sauté well, and set aside to cool. Knead maida with salt and water, and divide into small balls and roll into poori-sized circles. Spread meat filling on one dough circle, cover with another, and press edges firmly to seal. Whisk eggs with sugar and cardamom. Thoroughly coat each stuffed pathiri in this blend. Heat oil in a pan and fry the pathiris, turning as needed until both sides are cooked. -------------------------------
Kalathappam
Ingredients
Raw rice: 1 cup (soaked for 2 hours)
Parboiled rice: 1 cup (soaked for 2 hours)
Cooked rice: 1 cup
Jaggery: ½ cup
Finely sliced shallots: 1/4 cup
Roughly chopped coconut: 4 tbsp
Baking soda: a pinch (optional)
Salt: To taste
Coconut oil: 2 tbsp
Water as needed
Method: Grind soaked rice and cooked rice with ¼ cup water into a thick, idli-like consistency. Stir in strained jaggery syrup, salt, and a pinch of baking powder (optional). In a pressure cooker, fry coconut slices and shallots in oil until golden; set aside and coat the cooker’s sides with the leftover oil. Mix half the fried toppings into the batter, pour it into the hot cooker, top with the rest, and cook on low heat (no whistle) for 15 minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes before checking with a toothpick. Cool completely, invert, and slice and enjoy.
-----------------------------------
Dates milk shake
Ingredients
Raw rice: 1 cup (soaked for 2 hours)
Parboiled rice: 1 cup (soaked for 2 hours)
Cooked rice: 1 cup
Jaggery: ½ cup
Finely sliced shallots: 1/4 cup
Roughly chopped coconut: 4 tbsp
Baking soda: a pinch (optional)
Salt: To taste
Coconut oil: 2 tbsp
Water as needed
Method: Chop dates into small pieces. Peel and cut a banana into thick slices. Add dates and sliced bananas to a blender jar. Pour milk over it and add a pinch of cardamom powder. Blend until smooth and creamy. Check the consistency of the shake, if it is too thick or too thin to your liking, then dilute it by adding some more milk or thicken it by adding a banana, respectively and blend it again.