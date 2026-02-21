Narthaki:The life and soul of rhythm

Narthaki remembers how they were ostracised by society for being different from others. “We were both born into well-to-do families in Anupanadi village in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. We have been together through it all. Shakthi has always been my source of strength,” says Narthaki, as Shakthi stands beside her, silent, smiling.



Narthaki could always sense the woman in her, who needed an expression. And that was when a mobile theatre came featuring the films of Vyjayanthimala. “Remember ‘Parthiban Kanavu’, in which she has the legendary dance sequence with Padmini? Those frames made me want to dance. We used to seek out less-crowded temple precincts where Shakthi would be my audience as I danced,” Narthaki recalls.



This led both to Guru Kittappa Pillai, of the famed Tanjore quartet lineage and guru of veterans like Vyjayanthimala and Hema Malini, who took them in. “He gave me the name Narthaki after 14 years of training,” she smiles.

Now, life is different from their younger days when they saw aversion even in the eyes of their mothers. “The younger generation of our families now supports us. Shakthi taught me that with staunch values and sincere work, we can lead a life of dignity,” Narthaki says, as she prepares to go to the US next month.