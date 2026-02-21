Producers’ takeover reshaping big screens in Kerala

KOCHI: A silent but decisive power shift is unfolding behind Kerala’s silver screens. Major production houses and distributors are no longer content with just making and releasing films; they are now taking over cinemas, reshaping the state’s exhibition landscape and tightening their grip over the cinema business.
Industry heavyweights such as Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames are increasingly leasing, reviving, and operating financially struggling cinemas. At the same time, players like Gokulam Films, Dreambig Films and Mycinemas are expanding their footprint.
The strategy is clear: control the entire value chain—from production and distribution to exhibition. In an industry defined by high budgets and unpredictable returns, owning cinemas ensures guaranteed screen space, reduces dependence on third parties and maximises profits, while also allowing production houses to mitigate risk by securing theatrical runs for their films, especially when competition for screens intensifies during major releases, said industry officials.
However, this has sparked unease among smaller cinema owners and exhibitors.
Liberty Basheer, president of Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF), warned that the trend could concentrate power in the hands of a few.
“The huge expenses to run the business have led to lease agreements and takeovers. The small-scale business cannot survive. The cost of running a business, with electricity bills and other charges, is huge. Thus, these parties have come to an agreement with cinema chains on operations and maintenance. However, this leads to concentration of power,” he said.
Magic Frames already operates more than 40 screens, while Aashirvad Cinemas runs around 30. Magic Frames is also preparing to launch new cinema complexes in Kakkanad and Kolenchery, strengthening its presence in Ernakulam.
Suresh Shenoy of Kochi’s Shenoy’s Theatre echoed concerns about growing dominance. “These prominent players will decide show timings and cinemas. This will affect survival of other players in the industry. They have the leverage to decide what to exhibit and what not to. So, the Malayalam industry may face a crisis,” he said.
The takeover wave has also brought a revival story. Many cinemas that had shut down due to mounting losses are returning to life under new management, equipped with modern projection systems, improved sound and upgraded seating.
An industry expert, seeking anonymity, said the investments have transformed Kerala’s cinema experience. “Many cinemas were closed down. These big companies have been investing in such facilities, upgrading and expanding to small cities. Now, we have better cinemas even in remote areas. Also, many single-screen cinemas have been converted into double- or triple-screen cinemas with fewer seats. This helps in better operations and maintenance,” he said.
Basheer acknowledged the benefits but cautioned about long-term sustainability. “Many small-scale cinemas, which were shut down, have begun to function with the takeover. As long as these distribution houses have films, the business will be profitable. We need to ensure the industry has good quality films too,” he said, recalling how Carnival Cinemas once launched over 150 screens before ceasing operations during the pandemic.
For audiences, the changes have largely meant better viewing experiences. “People want a better experience—the visual and audio quality. Small-scale cinemas may not be able to invest such a huge amount. Basic upgrading is required,” Shenoy said.
Recent takeovers
Magic Frames
Jayasree (Guruvayur), Anugraha (Tirur), Sahina (Mattannur), Mehboob (Kasaragod), Devi (Cherpulassery) and Archana (Anchal)
Aashirvad Cinemas
Carnival (Muvattupuzha), Darshana (Piravom), Swathi Cineplex (Haripad) and Melam (Shoranur)
Dreambig
Jawahar (Kalady), Mahalakshmi (Ashtamichira), Thankam (Wadakkancherry) and Prathiba (Mavelikkara)