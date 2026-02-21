Producers’ takeover reshaping big screens in Kerala

KOCHI: A silent but decisive power shift is unfolding behind Kerala’s silver screens. Major production houses and distributors are no longer content with just making and releasing films; they are now taking over cinemas, reshaping the state’s exhibition landscape and tightening their grip over the cinema business.

Industry heavyweights such as Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames are increasingly leasing, reviving, and operating financially struggling cinemas. At the same time, players like Gokulam Films, Dreambig Films and Mycinemas are expanding their footprint.

The strategy is clear: control the entire value chain—from production and distribution to exhibition. In an industry defined by high budgets and unpredictable returns, owning cinemas ensures guaranteed screen space, reduces dependence on third parties and maximises profits, while also allowing production houses to mitigate risk by securing theatrical runs for their films, especially when competition for screens intensifies during major releases, said industry officials.

However, this has sparked unease among smaller cinema owners and exhibitors.

Liberty Basheer, president of Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF), warned that the trend could concentrate power in the hands of a few.

“The huge expenses to run the business have led to lease agreements and takeovers. The small-scale business cannot survive. The cost of running a business, with electricity bills and other charges, is huge. Thus, these parties have come to an agreement with cinema chains on operations and maintenance. However, this leads to concentration of power,” he said.