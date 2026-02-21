Women are architects of India’s progress: Suresh Gopi at Devi Awards

KOCHI: Women today are no longer mere beneficiaries of development but have emerged as architects of India’s progress, shaping the country’s growth across sectors, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said on Saturday.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism was speaking at the Devi Awards function organised by The New Indian Express at Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive, before presenting awards to women achievers from diverse fields.

Emphasising that empowerment is not about granting power but about recognising women’s inherent strength, the minister said their leadership and participation were central to building a self-reliant and developed nation.

“Women today are not just beneficiaries of development, they are architects of India’s progress. From grassroots leadership in panchayati raj institutions to participation in cutting-edge research, from startups to space missions, women are shaping the narrative of a self-reliant and developed India. Empowerment is not just granting power to women, for they inherently possess it,” he said.