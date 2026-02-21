Women are architects of India’s progress: Suresh Gopi at Devi Awards

KOCHI: Women today are no longer mere beneficiaries of development but have emerged as architects of India’s progress, shaping the country’s growth across sectors, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said on Saturday.
The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism was speaking at the Devi Awards function organised by The New Indian Express at Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive, before presenting awards to women achievers from diverse fields.
Emphasising that empowerment is not about granting power but about recognising women’s inherent strength, the minister said their leadership and participation were central to building a self-reliant and developed nation.
“Women today are not just beneficiaries of development, they are architects of India’s progress. From grassroots leadership in panchayati raj institutions to participation in cutting-edge research, from startups to space missions, women are shaping the narrative of a self-reliant and developed India. Empowerment is not just granting power to women, for they inherently possess it,” he said.
Describing women as embodiments of “Shakti”, the supreme force of creation, protection and transformation, Suresh Gopi said the awards honoured not just achievements but the spirit that drives social change. “As we gather here today, we are not merely acknowledging achievements, we are saluting living embodiments of that Shakti — women whose determination and courage have created meaningful impact on society,” he said.
He noted that Kerala’s progressive identity was deeply rooted in the strength and resilience of its women. “From education and healthcare to entrepreneurship, governance, arts, science, agriculture and social service, women in Kerala continue to lead with excellence and integrity. They balance responsibilities with grace, confront challenges with courage and transform obstacles into opportunities,” he said.
Quoting Malayalam poet Balamani Amma, the minister said, “Even in silence, she writes history,” highlighting the often unrecognised contributions of women. He added that many women create lasting change quietly, without seeking recognition or applause.
Suresh Gopi also highlighted the Union government’s initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s economic participation, including financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Yojana, entrepreneurship support under Mudra Yojana, housing through PM Awas Yojana and clean cooking energy through Ujjwala Yojana. He stressed that real progress occurs when women are decision-makers and leaders, and when society ensures equitable opportunities, safety and dignity.
Lakshmi Menon, CEO of The New Indian Express, welcomed the gathering. Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla delivered the vote of thanks, while Prof K V Thomas, Special Representative of the Kerala government in Delhi, also addressed the audience.