11 Devis, 11 stories of grit, purpose and resilience

KOCHI: On Saturday, as the twilight sky changed colours, a constellation of stars converged in Kochi for the 38th edition of The New Indian Express Group’s Devi Awards at Taj Vivata on Marine Drive.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi, who was the chief guest, presented the awards to 11 Devis from diverse fields, from education to entrepreneurship. He was joined by Kerala government’s envoy in Delhi, Prof. K V Thomas, TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla.

In her welcome speech, Lakshmi Menon said, “The Devi Awards are not merely trophies given away on a stage. They are also an amplification of stories. Stories of women, their commitment, determination and resilience. Devi Awards represent strength in action, and purpose in motion.”

Suresh Gopi lauded TNIE for creating “a meaningful platform to celebrate inspiring women from different walks of life.” Across its previous 37 editions, he noted, TNIE has honoured over 400 Devis, whom he described as “embodiments of that Sakhti”.

Since its inception in 2014, the Devi Awards has celebrated women from various fields, including arts, sports, cinema, science, education, social service, and business.

K V Thomas recalled how he had been associated with all the past editions of Devi Awards in Kerala. This one, he remarked, was special: “My dear neighbour and close friend of my late wife is among the awardees — Radhamani Amma.” “My political experience has shown me when women are empowered, our policies are energised,” he added.