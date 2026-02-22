Congress leader R Resmi joins BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahila Congress senior leader and UDF candidate in the 2021 assembly election from Kottarakkara R Resmi has joined the BJP. Resmi’s crossover to the saffron party comes close on the heels of former CPM MLA Aisha Potty joining the Congress and being projected as UDF candidate in Kottarakkara for the upcoming assembly election.

Resmi was welcomed to the BJP by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the party headquarters here on Saturday. Chandrasekhar said she would be contesting the polls.

Resmi said she joined the BJP owing to “bitter experiences” from a section of the Congress party, without going into the specific details. She said her switching over to the BJP had nothing to do with Aisha’s entry into the Congress. Resmi was the state general secretary of Mahila Congress and the Samskarika Sahithi, the KPCC’s cultural wing. She has served as member of Kulakkada panchayat and as member of Kollam district panchayat.