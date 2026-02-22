Cultural capital in for three-cornered fight

THRISSUR: Once known as ‘Leader’ K Karunakaran’s domain, Thrissur has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. A constituency that sent Therambil Ramakrishnan to the assembly for around 25 years.

Yet, the political scenario in the Thrissur assembly constituency -- which stood with the CPI in the past two terms as an LDF wave swept across the state -- changed with little scope for plain assumption after Suresh Gopi emerged victorious on a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the recent local body elections, the Congress-led UDF gained an upper hand with a thumping victory in Thrissur corporation, with as many as 41 divisions falling within the assembly constituency.

In the last assembly election, CPI’s P Balachandran was elected with a slender margin of 946 votes, ahead of Padmaja Venugopal, who was with the Congress then, and Suresh Gopi.

According to CPI district secretary K G Sivanandan, the state government’s development initiatives give the LDF high expectations in Thrissur.

“During LDF’s door-to-door visits, we have received positive responses from voters. Even in the houses of those who support our opponents, except for some criticism, people are happy. It will reflect in the assembly elections,” Sivanandan told TNIE.