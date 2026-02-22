ECI team to visit Kerala to evaluate poll preparedness

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of senior officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) will tour the state on Sunday and Monday to take stock of the preparedness for the upcoming assembly election.

“The ECI delegation will examine the poll preparedness at various levels and interact with senior officials here,” CEO-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar said. He added that a visit by the Election Commissioners to the state is also on the cards, the date of which has not been finalised.

The final voters’ list for the assembly election, with a total of 2.69 crore electors, was published on Saturday. The roll will be displayed in the office of the electoral registration officers/asst electoral registration officers. The final electoral roll is also available on the CEO website (https://ceo.kerala.gov.in).

As per election rules, applicants whose forms for inclusion in the roll have been rejected by the electoral registration officer can file an appeal with the district election officer (district collector) within 15 days of rejection of the application. They can also file an appeal with the CEO against the decision of the DEO within a time frame of 30 days.