Guv asks V-Cs to take steps to regulate campus politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has directed vice-chancellors of state universities to formulate a mechanism to regulate political activities on campuses and to ensure maintenance of discipline in the wake of a High Court directive, which said varsities must ensure a congenial atmosphere on campuses and take steps to ensure academics is not compromised.

A code of conduct framed by MG University could be used as a model, suggested the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities. He reminded the V-Cs that previous HC rulings upheld the right of institutions to regulate such activities and a good number of private institutions have taken such steps. Regulations issued by individual colleges which are upheld by the HC may also be referred while framing the rules, he said.

The V-Cs reportedly agreed to abide by the court’s directive to frame appropriate rules and submit them before March 4.