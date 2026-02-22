IUML slams SFI beef fest against ‘Kerala Story 2’, calls it provocative gimmick

KOZHIKODE: The IUML on Sunday criticised the recent beef festival organised by the SFI, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), against the upcoming film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', terming it a "provocative" form of protest.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam alleged that the beef fest was a "cheap political gimmick" aimed at wooing Muslim voters.

While replying to a question by the media, he asked whether beef belongs to any particular community.

"What is the connection between beef and any community? What is the link between beef and Muslims," Salam asked, adding that some of the biggest beef exporters and owners of beef processing units in India include people associated with the BJP, RSS and Muslims.

Making it clear that there is no connection between beef and Muslims, the senior leader said the beef fest protest was an attempt by the CPI(M) to mislead and "cheat" ordinary Muslim voters.

He also asserted that no one was forcing those who do not consume beef to do so. At the same time, Salam criticised the movie, alleging that such films create divisions among communities and turn them against each other.