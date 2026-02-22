Meet the Devis: 11 exceptional women honoured at the 38th Devi Awards for their groundbreaking achievements

Champion of conservation

Dr Sosamma Iype is known for her seminal work in animal conservation, especially the endangered Vechur Cow. By using Multiple Ovulation and Embryo Transfer technique to breed the cows, she was able to sell them to farmers. Trained at UC College, Veterinary College, Mannuthy, and the National Dairy Research Institute, Haryana, she also spearheaded efforts to revive the slightly larger Kasaragod Dwarf breed.