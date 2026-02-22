Palakkad plant conjures up ‘Minnal Magic’ brandy

PALAKKAD: The Kerala government on Saturday formally launched production of Minnal Magic, the state’s first government-manufactured brandy, at the Malabar Distilleries unit in Menonpara, Palakkad. Excise Minister M B Rajesh called it a significant step in strengthening the state’s revenue through its own liquor label.
Minnal (“Lightning”) Magic is set to hit the shelves next month through the outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), which manages retail liquor sales across the state. Initially, the brandy will be available in 500 ml bottles priced at `400 each.
Highlighting the pace of execution, the minister said the plant was completed within four-and-a-half months of laying the foundation stone. The unit is equipped with a high-speed bottling line capable of filling 240 bottles a minute and has a production capacity of 13,500 cases a day, with each case containing 18 bottles.
Officials noted that the operation requires substantial logistical support. The distillery currently consumes one lakh litres of water daily for production. Water is being sourced from the Malampuzha treatment plant under an agreement with the Kerala Water Authority.
Plans are in place to establish a rainwater harvesting system in the next phase to reduce reliance on external water sources. The spirit required for manufacturing the brandy is presently being procured from Rajasthan. However, the government has indicated that it is exploring the possibility of producing spirit locally in the future, which could further expand the scope of operations at the Palakkad facility.
The brand’s naming process courted controversy after Malabar Distilleries issued a public notification inviting suggestions for a suitable name and logo. A cash prize of Rs 10,000 was announced for the best entry. The final name, Minnal Magic, replaced an earlier shortlisted option.