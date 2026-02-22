Palakkad plant conjures up ‘Minnal Magic’ brandy

PALAKKAD: The Kerala government on Saturday formally launched production of Minnal Magic, the state’s first government-manufactured brandy, at the Malabar Distilleries unit in Menonpara, Palakkad. Excise Minister M B Rajesh called it a significant step in strengthening the state’s revenue through its own liquor label.

Minnal (“Lightning”) Magic is set to hit the shelves next month through the outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), which manages retail liquor sales across the state. Initially, the brandy will be available in 500 ml bottles priced at `400 each.

Highlighting the pace of execution, the minister said the plant was completed within four-and-a-half months of laying the foundation stone. The unit is equipped with a high-speed bottling line capable of filling 240 bottles a minute and has a production capacity of 13,500 cases a day, with each case containing 18 bottles.