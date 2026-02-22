PFI used yoga events and martial arts as cover for arms training: NIA

KOCHI: The banned Popular Front of India (PFI), through its arms training wing, prepared instructors to impart uniform physical and arms training under a common syllabus with a set course to its cadre at various stages, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has informed the Ernakulam special court. The activities were allegedly carried out under the guise of yoga training, rescue and relief activities, martial arts, and other physical development programmes, it said..

According to the NIA, the PFI devised the programme to filter cadre through various stages and provided arms and explosives training to selected members through these stages. The organisation allegedly used its various facilities and affiliated institutions, including those run in the name of ‘trusts’, as well as other locations, to conduct such training camps and secret meetings.

The NIA alleged that the PFI used the trained cadre to eliminate shortlisted targets based on decisions taken by its leadership. It also claimed that selected cadre were used as executioners of decisions taken by their so-called pseudo court, the ‘darul qaza’. The agency said the PFI used its ‘reporters’ and ‘service’ wings to eliminate several individuals in Kerala. The PFI, its office-bearers, and cadre conspired to commit terrorist acts by killing targeted persons from other religions or sections of society to create terror, it said.