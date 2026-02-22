Pillai flays LDF govt over Sabarimala cases, vows legal battle for BJP leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the LDF government for continuing to pursue cases with non-bailable charges against BJP leaders in connection with the 2019 Sabarimala agitation, former Goa governor and ex-BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said he would take up the legal fight on their behalf.

Pillai was speaking at a function to release his new book ‘Sabarimala Samaravum Suvarna Avasara Vidhiyum’ at the Thiruvananthapruam Press Club here on Saturday. “Cases are still being pursued against 97-year-old O Rajagopal and many other senior BJP leaders for a 2019 hartal that was not organised by the party,” he said.