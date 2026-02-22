Surgical instrument removed from Kerala woman's abdomen after 5-year ordeal

KOCHI: The medical team at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, on Saturday, removed the surgical instrument, an artery forceps, from a woman's abdomen.

Punnapra native Usha Joseph, who underwent surgery at Alappuzha Medical College in Vandanam back in 2021, had been suffering for the past five years. An artery biceps was found in her abdomen in the medical examination and X-ray conducted a few days ago.

According to hospital sources, her condition is stable and satisfactory after the surgery, and she will remain under observation for a few more days. The recovered surgical instrument was handed over to the Ambalappuzha police for further investigation.

The surgery was led by Dr O.V. Sudheer, Head of the Gastrosurgery Department at Amrita Hospital. Ernakulam Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan, appointed by the Kerala Government, and Head of the Surgery Department Dr Abdul Ziyad A. K. were also present throughout the surgery.