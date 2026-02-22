Youth Congress places wreath at health min’s residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major security lapse, Youth Congress workers stormed into the official residence of Health Minister Veena George and placed a wreath at the front door. The YC workers were protesting in connection with alleged incidents of medical negligence at government hospitals. With the incident triggering a row, the City Commissioner ordered a probe into the intelligence failure.

The incident occurred at Thycaud House very close to the city police commissioner’s office.

To protest against the increasing incidents of medical negligence in government hospitals, the Congress workers on Saturday barged into the official residence of Health Minister Veena George and laid a wreath outside the front door in protest. The protest was triggered by the recent case of alleged medical negligence after surgical forceps were found inside the abdomen of a woman who had undergone surgery at Government Medical College Hospital, Vandanam, five years ago.

The protest happened on Saturday around 7.15 am when the Youth Congress workers stormed into the residence. However, Minister Veena George was unavailable as she had left for Pathanamthitta to attend a function.

The protestors managed to evade two officials on guard duty and placed a wreath at the front door of the house and staged a protest. The Cantonment police immediately swung into action and arrested the workers. The police booked the protesters under various sections under BNS for criminal trespass, destruction of public property and obstruction of government officials in the discharge of their duties under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). The city police commissioner has ordered a probe into the intelligence failure.