Bleeding blue! The glow is back in Kochi’s backwaters

“The phenomenon has a long history here. In the past, it used to have a silver sheen. But over the years, in the last two to three years, to be exact, the colour has changed to blue. This is being attributed to the presence of a species of bacteria that glows blue,” said Sivadathan.

Attributing the fame to social media, he added that the phenomenon is, however, very fickle. “People arrive after viewing reels. However, the bioluminescence depends on a variety of factors, the important one being a high concentration of salt.

After heavy rain, with the dilution of the salinity, the kavaru also disappears. So, many times those arriving to see it have had to leave disappointed,” he added. “The bioluminescence is expected to be clearly visible by next month,” said Sebastian.

Some varieties of microorganisms, such as algae, bacteria, and fungi, have the ability to absorb sunlight in saline water and release it when agitated. The scientific world calls this bioluminescence.

“This blue light in the backwaters becomes visible to the naked eye only during summer when the salt content increases in the backwaters, similar to that of seawater. This is when the salt content is 25-35 PPT (parts per thousand) -- representing 25-35g of salt per 1,000g of water.

This can be seen well in the low-flow areas of the backwaters from February to April and May, when the summer is intense and there is an increase in the salt content,” he added. Kavaru first received attention with the release of the film Kumbalangi Nights.