Change in govt will undo 10 years of achievements made by LDF in Kerala: M A Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who are calling for a change of government in Kerala want to undo the achievements made by the state over the past ten years, said CPM general secretary M A Baby.

“They want to take the state back to the days of corruption and communalism,” he said while inaugurating the valedictory session of the fifth International Congress on Kerala Studies organised by the CPM here on Sunday.

Baby said healthy criticism and cooperation of all stakeholders were essential for the successful implementation of development. He cited the state’s extreme poverty eradication programme as an example, noting that it had received support even from UDF-ruled local self-governments.