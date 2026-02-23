Hindu unity attempts branded as communal: Sivagiri Mutt chief

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sivagiri Mutt president Satchidananda Swami on Sunday said that, in the present circumstances, attempts by sections of the Hindu community to unite are often branded as communal.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the 114th Hindu Matha Parishad organised by the Hindu Matha Mahamandalam at Cherukolpuzha on the Pampa sandbanks, he said the message of Sree Narayana Guru on organising and becoming strong is particularly relevant today. While followers of other religions are free to organise, Hindus are termed communal when they come together to address their concerns, he said.

He also said Cherukolpuzha has evolved into a pilgrimage of knowledge, enriched by the presence and speeches of spiritual leaders over the years. Attempts are being made to portray Sree Narayana Guru as being opposed to Sanatana Dharma, though none of his 63 works contradict its principles, he added.

Presiding over the function, Hindu Matha Mahamandalam vice-president Adv K Haridas said gatherings such as the Cherukolpuzha meet are increasingly relevant at a time when there are attempts to weaken Hindu culture.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who attended as a special guest, said the strength of Bharatiya Dharma lies in its respect for dissent and plurality. However, he cautioned that when Sanatana Dharma is used for political purposes, its inclusive nature could be undermined.

Religion, when politicised, often leads to violence, he added.Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, delivering the keynote address, said the Hindu community has become one that lacks right to question how offerings made.