In Edavanna mosque, message of faith finds new utterance

MALAPPURAM: As the call to prayer rose from Edavanna mosque (Jamalangadi palli) last Friday, the familiar rhythm of Jumu’ah carried a difference.

For nearly 200 migrant workers gathered there, the khutbah was delivered not in Malayalam, but in Hindi and Urdu languages they could understand.

The shift came after the Edavanna Mahal Committee renovated the old mosque and handed it over to migrant workers, enabling them to attend Friday prayers with the khutbah delivered in Hindu and Urdu.

For years, many migrant workers in the area found it difficult to follow the Malayalam khutbah preceding the Jumu’ah prayer. Some gradually stopped attending the weekly congregation, unable to fully grasp its message.

Responding to their concerns, the committee refurbished its old namaz mosque and dedicated it to the migrant Muslim community, particularly for Friday prayers. The renovated two-storey structure has been equipped with essential facilities for worshippers.

The first Urdu khutbah was delivered last Friday, drawing an encouraging response, with nearly 200 migrant workers attending.