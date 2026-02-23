IUML eyes non-Muslim candidate to broaden base, counter polarisation

MALAPPURAM: In a bid to broaden its support base beyond traditional strongholds and blunt potential communal polarisation against the party due to the tag attached to it, the Indian Union Muslim League is considering fielding a non-Muslim candidate in the assembly elections.

IUML sources confirmed that four prominent names—two men and two women—are under active consideration. They are IUML national assistant secretary Jayanthi Rajan, former MLA U C Raman, former CPM Kollam district committee member Sudha Chandrababu and Alappuzha-based party leader Shyam Prasad.

Jayanthi is likely to be fielded from Perambra. Raman is being considered for Chelakkara, a seat the League recently secured from the Congress. Sudha, who recently joined the IUML, is being considered for Punalur, the party’s only assembly seat in Kollam district, where her public outreach and visibility are seen as key strengths.

Shyam is also in the fray and may be fielded from a constituency in southern Kerala. “It is not unusual for the IUML to field non-Muslim candidates in assembly elections. Former MLA U C Raman is an example. Currently, four names are under consideration. That does not necessarily mean all the four will be given tickets. Given their experience and seniority, Jayanthi and Raman have stronger prospects,” a senior party leader said.