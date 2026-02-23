IUML eyes non-Muslim candidate to broaden base, counter polarisation

MALAPPURAM: In a bid to broaden its support base beyond traditional strongholds and blunt potential communal polarisation against the party due to the tag attached to it, the Indian Union Muslim League is considering fielding a non-Muslim candidate in the assembly elections.
IUML sources confirmed that four prominent names—two men and two women—are under active consideration. They are IUML national assistant secretary Jayanthi Rajan, former MLA U C Raman, former CPM Kollam district committee member Sudha Chandrababu and Alappuzha-based party leader Shyam Prasad.
Jayanthi is likely to be fielded from Perambra. Raman is being considered for Chelakkara, a seat the League recently secured from the Congress. Sudha, who recently joined the IUML, is being considered for Punalur, the party’s only assembly seat in Kollam district, where her public outreach and visibility are seen as key strengths.
Shyam is also in the fray and may be fielded from a constituency in southern Kerala. “It is not unusual for the IUML to field non-Muslim candidates in assembly elections. Former MLA U C Raman is an example. Currently, four names are under consideration. That does not necessarily mean all the four will be given tickets. Given their experience and seniority, Jayanthi and Raman have stronger prospects,” a senior party leader said.
Meanwhile, unease is mounting within the IUML over delays in seat-sharing and seat-swapping talks with the Congress leadership. Party sources said the IUML had, from the outset, expressed its interest in swapping all constituencies it lost in the 2021 Assembly elections. The Congress leadership had assured that discussions would be concluded after Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan completed the Nava Yuga Yathra.
However, IUML leaders now say the assurance remains unfulfilled. Thiruvambady has emerged as the main sticking point. While both parties have reportedly agreed to swap Kongad and Chelakkara, where the IUML is likely to field a Scheduled Caste candidate, the Congress is pressing for Thiruvambady, with indications that Malappuram DCC president V S Joy may be fielded there.
IUML leaders insist the Congress has not agreed to any of the constituencies proposed in exchange. “We have sought Pattambi, Thavanur and Kalpetta in return for Thiruvambady. There has been no positive response from the Congress leadership. The delay in finalising seats is affecting our election preparations,” a senior IUML leader said.
Meet with Rahul
IUML national gen secy P K Kunhalikutty is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi on Feb 25 to convey the party’s dissatisfaction over the impasse with state Congress leadership, sources said